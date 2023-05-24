Man’s body found in Truckee River near Coney Island Drive

Sparks victim found dead in Truckee River : Body of Adult Male Found in Truckee River, Sparks Police Investigating

A man’s body was found in the Truckee River near Coney Island Drive in Sparks, as confirmed by the Sparks police and fire departments. The witness who first reported the body was walking along the river when they noticed the subject lying face down in the water and immediately called 911. The Sparks Police and Sparks Fire departments were quick to respond and remove the deceased from the water. The death is being investigated, but there is no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances. The victim’s identity will be disclosed by the Washoe coroner’s office, and his next of kin will be notified. An image of the Truckee River in Sparks taken on May 6 accompanies this story.

News Source : Jason Hidalgo

