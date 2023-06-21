Man’s Brother Grieves Over His Death in Willowbrook Shooting Spree today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reginald Meadows was a devoted family man, committed to his fiancé and loved his children deeply. Unfortunately, his two kids are now fatherless. Jermont Terry of CBS 2 spoke with Meadows’ brother to learn more.

News Source : CBS-Chicago

Source Link :Brother mourns man killed in Willowbrook mass shooting/