Man’s Brother Grieves Over His Death in Willowbrook Shooting Spree today.

Man’s Brother Grieves Over His Death in Willowbrook Shooting Spree today.

Posted on June 21, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reginald Meadows was a devoted family man, committed to his fiancé and loved his children deeply. Unfortunately, his two kids are now fatherless. Jermont Terry of CBS 2 spoke with Meadows’ brother to learn more.

  1. Willowbrook mass shooting
  2. Brother of victim in Willowbrook mass shooting
  3. Gun violence in Los Angeles
  4. Mourning the loss of a loved one to gun violence
  5. Community response to mass shootings

News Source : CBS-Chicago
Source Link :Brother mourns man killed in Willowbrook mass shooting/

Post Views: 19

Leave a Reply