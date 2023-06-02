Man’s throat slit during brawl at HUDA Gymkhana Club in Gurugram, Delhi police investigating woman found dead with throat slit in rented room in National Capital

Sajid – victim of assault at HUDA Gymkhana Club in Gurugram : Man’s Throat Allegedly Slit During Brawl at HUDA Gymkhana Club in Gurugram, Supervisor Sajid Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

A supervisor at the HUDA Gymkhana Club in Sector 4, Gurugram was hospitalized in critical condition after his throat was allegedly slit during a brawl. The incident occurred after a fight broke out when some individuals claimed that their money had gone missing while they were swimming. The complainant, Washir, reported that he and Sajid were sitting at the club at around 2 p.m. on Thursday when seven youths arrived to take a bath and claimed that their money had been stolen. When Washir informed them that the club was not responsible for the missing items, one of them slapped him. Later that day, around 13-14 youths carrying weapons attacked Washir and Sajid, leaving them injured and causing damage to the club’s furniture and windows. The police have registered a case against the suspects and are searching for the culprits.

News Source : IANS

HUDA Gymkhana Club Gurugram Shocker Swimming Pool Supervisor Throat Slit Brawl at Gymkhana Club