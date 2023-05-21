“Mansfield homicide arrest” today : Mansfield Shooting: 23-Year-Old Victim Identified by DA, Suspect in Custody

Mansfield Shooting: 23-Year-Old Victim Identified by DA, Suspect in Custody today 2023.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified Samuel P. Waters, 23, as the man shot and killed in Mansfield on Saturday morning. One person is currently being detained in connection with the murder, but has not yet been charged. The investigation is ongoing and there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

News Source : Natalie Khait

