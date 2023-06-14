Mansfield Shooting Results in Fatality and Injury | News Update today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Mansfield, Louisiana, a double shooting occurred on Wednesday morning resulting in one fatality and one injury. The investigation is still ongoing and information is limited. The incident took place at the intersection of Line and MLK Drive in Mansfield. Law enforcement officials are currently questioning a person of interest and searching for another individual involved. The Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies are working together to investigate the case.

