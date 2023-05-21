Mansfield shooting. today : One person killed in Mansfield shooting

Mansfield shooting. today : One person killed in Mansfield shooting

Posted on May 21, 2023

Fatal shooting reported in Mansfield today 2023.
A 22-year-old man from Manchester-By-The-Sea in Massachusetts has been accused of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday in Mansfield. The victim has been identified as Samuel P. Waters of Mansfield.

News Source : Corina Wallenta

  1. Mansfield shooting incident
  2. Fatal shooting in Mansfield
  3. Mansfield crime news
  4. Mansfield police investigation
  5. Gun violence in Mansfield
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply