Mansfield shooting. today : One person killed in Mansfield shooting

Fatal shooting reported in Mansfield today 2023.

A 22-year-old man from Manchester-By-The-Sea in Massachusetts has been accused of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday in Mansfield. The victim has been identified as Samuel P. Waters of Mansfield.

Read Full story : Shooting in Mansfield leaves one dead /

News Source : Corina Wallenta

Mansfield shooting incident Fatal shooting in Mansfield Mansfield crime news Mansfield police investigation Gun violence in Mansfield