Manteca Father Fatally Shot on Monday; Loved Ones Mourn Loss today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Mono Street in Manteca, loved ones of Mekhi Richardson, a young father who was shot and killed earlier this week, gathered on Friday to pay their respects. Kylee Quezada, the mother of Richardson’s son, described him as a loving person and a great father. The Manteca Police Department is still investigating the incident but announced that two people have been charged in connection with Richardson’s death. Derio Chavis, Richardson’s cousin, described him as a funny, athletic young man who was a devoted father. The family is still struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. The police department is urging anyone with information or evidence related to the case to come forward. Quezada simply requested prayers for the family. Nothing can bring Richardson back, she said.

Manteca shooting Father killed in Manteca Mourning a loved one Tragedy in Manteca Community support for mourning family

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :Loved ones mourn Manteca father killed in Monday shooting/