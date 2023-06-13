Manteca random shooting claims life of Ashley Waters today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robin Patterson is struggling to comprehend the tragic death of her niece, Ashley Waters, who was shot and killed near Planet Fitness in Manteca. The shooting appears to be random, and the suspects did not know Waters. The family was left in shock after being informed of her passing, and Patterson describes the situation as feeling like a nightmare that doesn’t seem real. According to officials, the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim was in her vehicle before parking and going into Planet Fitness. The suspects were involved in a carjacking in Oakland earlier that day and crashed the stolen vehicle in San Leandro, resulting in two fatalities and a 14-year-old girl being pulled from the wreckage. Investigators are searching for a motive in the shooting and are calling it highly unusual. Friends and family plan to hold a vigil to remember Waters, and a GoFundMe has been set up for her burial expenses. The family is asking for prayers from the community during this difficult time.

News Source : Roxanne Elias

Source Link :Ashley Waters killed in Manteca random shooting/