Manu Mistry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Manu Mistry has Died .

Manu Mistry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

R.I.P Manu Mistry we worked a lot together in Bolton. Especially around cohesion and breaking down barriers between communities. A loss to Bolton but his legacy lives on. A lovely man. Shocked and gutted! Thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vfBUOiukJV — IbbyjustIbby (@IbbyIsmail1) January 18, 2021

