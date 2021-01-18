Manu Mistry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Manu Mistry has Died .
Manu Mistry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
R.I.P Manu Mistry we worked a lot together in Bolton. Especially around cohesion and breaking down barriers between communities. A loss to Bolton but his legacy lives on. A lovely man. Shocked and gutted! Thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vfBUOiukJV
— IbbyjustIbby (@IbbyIsmail1) January 18, 2021
