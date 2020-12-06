Manu Mukherjee Death -Dead : film actor Manu Mukherjee has Died –

film actor Manu Mukherjee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers

