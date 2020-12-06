Manu Mukherjee Death -Dead : film actor Manu Mukherjee has Died –
film actor Manu Mukherjee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 6, 2020
