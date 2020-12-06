Manu Mukherjee Death -Dead : veteran thespian Manu Mukherjee has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
veteran thespian Manu Mukherjee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

FIRHAD HAKIM @FirhadHakim Deeply saddened at the demise of veteran thespian Manu Mukherjee. He was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards in 2015. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family & friends

