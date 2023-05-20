“Manual labour in heatwaves”: The Future of Manual Labor: Spain Prohibits Outdoor Work during Heatwaves

What Does 1℃ of Warming Mean for Outdoor Workers?

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, the impact on outdoor workers is often overlooked. But just 1℃ of warming can have serious consequences for those who work outside, particularly in regions where temperatures are already high. Climate scientist Luke Parsons, who specializes in the effects of climate and air pollution on human health, explains the risks faced by outdoor workers and offers potential solutions.

Where Are Workers Most at Risk from Heat?

Parsons identifies tropical South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, southwest Asia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, southeast Asia, eastern China, Indonesia, and northern Australia as the regions where outdoor workers are most at risk from extreme heat. These are areas where the hottest parts of the day are so hot that people should not be doing heavy labor. On a map of the world showing where temperatures most often peak above 26.5C wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), these regions are cloaked in red, purple, and black tones. Some areas already experience 50% of all hours on average at this critical WBGT, which is the gold standard for heat and incorporates humidity, wind speed, and radiation as well as air temperature. The ISO recommends that people take breaks and drink plenty of water above 26.5C and that all heavy work should stop over 32-33C.

What Is the Impact of Extreme Heat on Outdoor Workers?

Sweat is the key way that the human body cools itself down, but this process can be inhibited by humidity, which prevents sweat from evaporating off the skin, and clothing. Internal characteristics of the body, such as health, age, and medication, also alter workers’ ability to withstand extreme heat, as well as the intensity of the work. There is a growing awareness of the impact of heat on laborers, tragically intensified by the deaths of workers from Spain to India and beyond. Chronic kidney disease of unknown origin (CKDu) was first diagnosed in the 1990s among agricultural communities in hot, humid regions of Central America, and studies suggest that the global spread of CKDu in recent years could be due to escalating temperatures at work.

Is Shifting Working Hours to Cooler Times of the Day a Good Idea?

Shifting work hours to cooler times of the day can be an effective local strategy, but as climate change starts to heat up even the typically cooler early hours of the morning, it is a limited solution. There are other barriers to moving work hours, such as noise regulations prohibiting construction work at 3 am, a lack of childcare, and other familial, health, and safety problems if peoples’ sleep cycles are disrupted.

What Are the Solutions for Overheated Workers?

Acclimatization is one of the most important positive influences, says Parsons. Enabling workers to ease into a hot and humid environment over a couple of weeks can protect people from the equivalent of around 2.5C warming of WGBT. In wealthier European countries, there has been a shift towards using more machinery to mechanize heavy, outdoor labor. Of course, this brings its own threats to job security. Trade unions are picking up this issue at different policy levels. At the company and sector level, they are proposing that heat stress be integrated into collective bargaining agreements. Nationally, they are supporting trade unions to have climate impacts integrated into national social protection systems, for example, ensuring unemployment benefits cover loss of working hours due to heat stress and floods. With upcoming negotiations on a just transition at the International Labour Conference, the confederation will be calling on the ILO to produce global guidelines on extreme weather events, temperature stress, and changing climate patterns.

In conclusion, just 1℃ of warming can have serious consequences for outdoor workers around the world, particularly in regions where temperatures are already high. It is important to raise awareness of the risks faced by these workers and to implement policies and guidelines that prioritize their health and wellbeing over continuous work. Acclimatization, mechanization, and shifting work hours to cooler times of the day are potential solutions, as well as integrating heat stress into collective bargaining agreements and national social protection systems. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it is essential that we do not forget the impact on those who work outside.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Spain bans outdoor work during heatwaves: What is the future for manual labour?/