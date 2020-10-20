Manuel Herran Death – Dead : Manuel Herran Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Manuel Herran has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
” WSVN 7 News on Twitter: “Manuel Herran, the chairman of Sedano’s Supermarkets, has died at the age of 83. ”
Tributes
———————— –
Manuel Herran, the chairman of Sedano’s Supermarkets, has died at the age of 83.https://t.co/FIWwU6I6Fg
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 19, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.