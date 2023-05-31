Map Charts Excel: Creating Map Charts in Excel: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Create Map Charts in Excel

Excel is a powerful tool for data analysis and visualization. One of the features that Excel offers is the ability to create map charts to display geographical data. With the map chart feature, you can convert your geographical data into a visual map that is easy to understand. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of creating map charts in Excel.

Step 1: Prepare your data

The first step in creating a map chart is to prepare your data. Your data should have geographical categories, such as countries, states, or cities, in one column and numerical values in another column. For example, if you want to create a map chart to display the population of different countries, your data might look like this:

Country Population United States 328,239,523 Canada 37,742,154 Mexico 126,190,788

Step 2: Select your data

Once you have prepared your data, select the cells that contain the geographical data and the corresponding numerical data.

Step 3: Insert a Map Chart

From the Excel Ribbon, select Insert, then in the Charts group, select the Maps dropdown. Then, select Filled Map. This will insert a map chart based on your selected data. If you don’t see the Maps group, your version of Excel might not have map charts. As of the last update in 2021, map charts are available in Excel 2016 and later versions.

Step 4: Customize your Map Chart

Once you have inserted the map chart, you can customize it to suit your needs. To do so, select the map and use the Chart Tools in the Excel Ribbon. Under Design, you can select Chart Styles to change the look of the map. Under Format, you can adjust elements like chart area, plot area, etc.

You can also add a chart title by clicking on the chart and then selecting Chart Tools > Design > Add Chart Element > Chart Title.

Step 5: Adjust the Map Projection

If you want to change the view of your map, you can adjust the map projection. Just select the chart, go to Chart Tools > Format > Map Projection, and then choose from the available options.

Remember to double-check your data to ensure accuracy and make sure your chart is displaying the information you want to convey clearly. Happy charting!

