“Maple Frostbite Recipe”: Recipe for Maple Frostbite on Epicurious

Reviving the Maple Frostbite: A Classic Soda Fountain Drink for the Modern Age

Introduction

The Maple Frostbite is a classic soda fountain drink that has survived the test of time, but with changing tastes and a renewed interest in nonalcoholic or low-ABV beverages, it’s time to reexamine this old recipe. This article explores the history of the Maple Frostbite, its original recipe, and a modern revamp that brings it to the 21st century.

The History of the Maple Frostbite

The Maple Frostbite is a mixed drink that can be found in The Dispenser’s Formulary, Or, Soda Water Guide, a collection of mostly forgotten mixed drinks that were popular in the early 1900s. The Maple Frostbite is a cobbler-style cocktail that lacks acid, which makes it seem a bit flabby by modern standards.

While many soda fountain drinks have stood the test of time, others have fallen into obscurity due to changing tastes and a lack of interest. The cobbler-style cocktail is an example of a drink that never caught on in modern culture, despite the efforts of several notable bartenders.

The Original Recipe

The original recipe for the Maple Frostbite calls for maple syrup, vanilla syrup, and cream, topped off with soda water. The vanilla syrup in The Dispenser’s Formulary doesn’t call for added acid, but does suggest the addition of a few ounces of sherry, which is a hard addition for a cocktail bartender to ignore.

The modern revamp of the Maple Frostbite incorporates fresh lemon juice to bring the drink up to modern standards. While the original recipe calls for vanilla extract, the modern version uses a fresh vanilla bean to create a homemade vanilla syrup that is both fragrant and delicious.

A Modern Revamp

To make the modern version of the Maple Frostbite, you will need maple syrup, fresh vanilla bean, cream, fresh lemon juice, and soda water. Begin by making the homemade vanilla syrup by combining granulated sugar, water, and a split vanilla bean in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer over high heat to dissolve the sugar and extract the vanilla flavor quickly. Let the mixture cool at room temperature, then strain.

Combine 1 oz. maple syrup, ½ oz. homemade vanilla syrup, ½ oz. fresh lemon juice, and 1 oz. cream in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until well combined and strain into a tall glass filled with fine ice. Top off with soda water and garnish with a lemon twist and a fresh sprig of mint.

Conclusion

The Maple Frostbite is a classic soda fountain drink that has stood the test of time, but with changing tastes and a renewed interest in nonalcoholic or low-ABV beverages, it’s time to reexamine this old recipe. By incorporating fresh lemon juice and homemade vanilla syrup, the modern version of the Maple Frostbite is both delicious and refreshing. Whether you’re a fan of classic mixed drinks or looking for a nonalcoholic alternative, the Maple Frostbite is a great choice for any occasion.

News Source : Epicurious

Source Link :Maple Frostbite Recipe | Epicurious/