Marathon scene and passed away at 61.

Boston Marathon Icon Rick Hoyt Dies at 61

Rick Hoyt, a beloved figure in the Boston Marathon community, has passed away at the age of 61. Hoyt, along with his father Dick Hoyt, participated in the Boston Marathon for over three decades, inspiring millions with their incredible story of perseverance and dedication.

The Story of Dick and Rick Hoyt

Dick and Rick Hoyt’s journey began in the 1970s when Rick was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that left him unable to walk or communicate. However, Dick was determined to give his son a full and active life, and began participating in marathons and triathlons with Rick in a custom-built wheelchair.

The duo soon became a fixture in the Boston Marathon, where they completed the race 32 times, including a personal best of two hours, 40 minutes in 1992. They also competed in countless other races, including Ironman triathlons and even a 3,735-mile bike ride across America.

Inspiration to Millions

The Hoyts’ story became an inspiration to millions around the world, with their famous motto, “Yes, you can,” becoming a rallying cry for anyone facing adversity. Their incredible determination and love for each other touched the hearts of everyone they met, and they were often greeted with cheers and applause as they crossed the finish line.

The Hoyts’ impact on the Boston Marathon community was immeasurable, with many runners citing them as a source of inspiration and motivation. They were inducted into the Boston Marathon Hall of Fame in 2013, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations of runners for years to come.

A Legacy of Love and Determination

Despite Rick’s passing, the Hoyts’ legacy will continue to live on. Their story of love, determination, and perseverance will continue to inspire millions around the world, and their impact on the Boston Marathon community will never be forgotten.

As Dick once said, “When we’re out on the course, it’s like we’re one person. We’re not father and son; we’re just a team.” Rick and Dick Hoyt will always be remembered as a team that inspired the world.

