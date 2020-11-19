Marc Hovingh Death -Dead : PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP has Died.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

1 Ontario police officer shot and killed, 2nd officer wounded, Premier Doug Ford confirms. Slain officer named as Constable Marc Hovingh; incident took place on Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron; status of shooter unclear.

“Thomas Carrique on Twitter: “With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time ”

 

Tributes 

Richard Southern @richard680news wrote 
Premier Ford: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer shot in this senseless act of violence.”

Mario Di Tommaso, OOM wrote
Commissioner, please accept my deepest condolences on the death of Officer Marc Hovingh. Thinking of his immediate and policing family during this difficult time.
