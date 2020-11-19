Marc Hovingh Death -Dead : PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP has Died.

1 Ontario police officer shot and killed, 2nd officer wounded, Premier Doug Ford confirms. Slain officer named as Constable Marc Hovingh; incident took place on Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron; status of shooter unclear.

Statement from Premier ⁦@fordnation⁩ on the fatal shooting of OPP Constable Marc Hovingh. pic.twitter.com/vupgKC78fC — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) November 19, 2020

Tributes

The @PoliceAssocON is extremely saddened by this news. Cst. Hovingh will be remembered as a #HeroInLife. Our deepest condolences to Marc’s family, loved ones, and @OPPAssociation @OPP colleagues – we are sending you all strength at this incredibly difficult time. @BruceChapman924 https://t.co/Hj76Nj4Y8x — Police Association of Ontario (PAO) (@PoliceAssocON) November 19, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out Marc Hovingh and his family. As well to the brothers and sisters of the #OPP through these difficult times. https://t.co/nxmT8y1OXO — George Knezevic (@SSgtKnezevic) November 19, 2020

Richard Southern @richard680news wrote

Premier Ford: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer shot in this senseless act of violence.” A tragic day for members of @OPP_NER. My heart goes out to all of you on the loss of your colleague. RIP PC Marc Hovingh. Thank you for your service. #HeroesInLife #OPP #OfficerDown https://t.co/ijwrHhc8SL — Steve Urszenyi (@SteveUrszenyi) November 19, 2020

Mario Di Tommaso, OOM wrote

Commissioner, please accept my deepest condolences on the death of Officer Marc Hovingh . Thinking of his immediate and policing family during this difficult time.