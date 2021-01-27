Marc Lakind Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Marc Lakind has Died .

Marc Lakind has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We send our sincerest condolences to former RIT bowler and coach Ian Lakind and his family on the passing of his father, Marc Lakind. Marc was an ardent supporter of the team, and he and his wife Janet have contributed an immeasurable amount of time and resources to our bowlers. — RIT Bowling (@RITBowling) January 27, 2021

RIT Bowling @RITBowling We send our sincerest condolences to former RIT bowler and coach Ian Lakind and his family on the passing of his father, Marc Lakind. Marc was an ardent supporter of the team, and he and his wife Janet have contributed an immeasurable amount of time and resources to our bowlers.