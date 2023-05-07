marc umlas Dead Death – Obituary : Honoring the Life of Marc Umlas: A Tribute to Greatness

Paying Tribute to the Remarkable Life of Marc Umlas

Marc Umlas: A Tribute to a Remarkable Scientist and Mentor

Early Life and Education

Marc Umlas was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1947. He completed his undergraduate degree at Brooklyn College and later pursued a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Career as a Scientist

Umlas spent over 30 years working at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where he conducted groundbreaking research on polymers and their properties. His expertise in this field earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Dedication to Teaching and Mentoring

Apart from being an accomplished scientist, Umlas was a dedicated teacher. He spent over 40 years as a professor at the University of Maryland, where he taught physics, materials science, and engineering. He was known for his passion for teaching and his ability to explain complex concepts in a way that his students could understand.

Umlas was also a mentor to many students who looked up to him as a role model and guide. He always took the time to listen to their concerns and offer guidance. His kindness and generosity earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and students alike.

Loving Husband and Father

Umlas was married to his wife, Carole, for over 40 years. Together, they raised two children, Daniel and Rebecca. He was a devoted husband and father, and his family was always his top priority.

A Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

Marc Umlas passed away on May 28, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. He touched the lives of countless people, and his memory will always be cherished.

To honor his life and work, the University of Maryland has established the Marc Umlas Memorial Fund. The fund will support the Department of Physics and the Institute for Research in Electronics and Applied Physics, where Umlas spent much of his career. The fund will also provide scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students in physics and materials science.

In conclusion, Marc Umlas was a remarkable man who made significant contributions to the field of science and touched the lives of many through his teaching and mentorship. His legacy serves as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of dedication to our work, love for our families, and generosity towards others. Rest in peace, Marc Umlas, and thank you for a life well lived.