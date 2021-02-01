Marc Wilmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marc Edward Wilmore has Died .

Marc Wilmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marc Edward Wilmore has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Marc Edward Wilmore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Larry Wilmore @larrywilmore My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.

Anika Wilmore

On the first full moon of this year around 9:00 pm, my father Marc Edward Wilmore took his last breath and transitioned after a long battle of underlying health issues. I don’t know where to begin and where to stop. My best friend is gone. I can never hug him or kiss him ever again. This is the most horrible nightmare come true. I have never lost anyone this close to me, I’m suffering it aches so terribly……. MAY 4, 1963- JANUARY 30 2021 – MY ANGEL GONE BUT YOU WILL NEVER EVER BE FORGOTTEN. I just wish you knew just how special you were I’m just trying to process life without you. This feels so unfair. I love you I love you I love you more than words could ever express

Danielle Willis
So sorry babe!!! I stand with you as I just lost my Dad too. Sending you sooo much love!!!!!!

Biljana Peltier
I am so sorry. This is hard. He will always be in your heart and with you. Prayers out to you and your family.

Ella-Monae Whittington
Sorry for your lost boo  sending prayers and my condolences to you and your family

Debbi Morris Gitterman
Oh Anika! I’m so sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing… sending love and hugs to you and your family

Sue Griffin
Anika I am so so very sorry and sad for you. I am here for you if you need to talk. I loss my father when I was young. Oh honey I’m so sad for you. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.XoxoSue

