Marcel Bernet, Yella Beezy Cousin Reportedly is the Suspect in the Killing of MO3.

There are rumors circulating on social media that rapper rapper Yella Beezy’s cousin Marcel Bernet may be the one behind the killing of Dallas rapper MO3 earlier this month.

Dallas rapper Mo3 has was pronounced dead after being shot on I-35 highway earlier today. The rapper was only 28 years old, according to a statement posted online on November 11. 2020.

Mo3’s shooter or killer is revealed ALLEGEDLY Marcel Bernet (Yella Beezy’s Cousin) . This speculation or rumor was first posted on Instagram by 730radio with the following caption

Mo3’s shooter or killer is revealed ALLEGEDLY Marcel Bernet (Yella Beezy’s Cousin) THIS IS ALL ALLEGED JUST TRYNA PUT YALL ON TO WHAT IM HEARING #MarcelBernet #YellaBeezy #trapboyfreddy #mo3 #boosie #dallas #texas #boosiebadazz #730radio #news #report

This is a developing story…