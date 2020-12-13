Marcello Bernini Death -Obituary – Dead : Marcello Marco Bernini has Died .
Marcello Marco Bernini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Lenny Kochevar December 11 at 10:16 PM · My Best Friend and my oldest Brother died today. Plz say a prayer for him. Marcello Marco Bernini. 49 years old. Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. Rest in Peace Bro. I got us forever. I love u and ill miss u till the day I die
Source: (20+) Facebook
wrote
Tributes
———————— –
Jesse Brula wrote
Prayers coming your family during this difficult time bro! Sorry for your loss:/
Amy Johnson wrote
Omg Len. I am so sorry to hear this. You and the family are in my prayers. Let me know if you need anything
Nykole Grippe wrote
So sorry for your loss! Praying for you and for his family!
Ann Eliisa Jalonen wrote
Oh Lenny! This is so sad. I am so sorry. My mind is spinning. Love you, Liisa
William King wrote
Dude I’m so sorry for you loss man! If u need to talk message me your number bro!
Leslie Ann Bodovinitz Sowers wrote
Are you serious?! I am so very sorry for your loss . Big hugs & lotsa love !! I’m here if you need me❤️ love you
Andrea Bonach wrote
So sorry Len….he was one hell of a guy!! Sending love and thoughts to you and the family!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.