Marcello Bernini Death -Obituary – Dead : Marcello Marco Bernini has Died .

Marcello Marco Bernini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Lenny Kochevar December 11 at 10:16 PM · My Best Friend and my oldest Brother died today. Plz say a prayer for him. Marcello Marco Bernini. 49 years old. Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. Rest in Peace Bro. I got us forever. I love u and ill miss u till the day I die

Source: (20+) Facebook

wrote

Tributes

———————— –

Jesse Brula wrote

Prayers coming your family during this difficult time bro! Sorry for your loss:/

Amy Johnson wrote

Omg Len. I am so sorry to hear this. You and the family are in my prayers. Let me know if you need anything

Nykole Grippe wrote

So sorry for your loss! Praying for you and for his family!

Ann Eliisa Jalonen wrote

Oh Lenny! This is so sad. I am so sorry. My mind is spinning. Love you, Liisa

William King wrote

Dude I’m so sorry for you loss man! If u need to talk message me your number bro!

Leslie Ann Bodovinitz Sowers wrote

Are you serious?! I am so very sorry for your loss . Big hugs & lotsa love !! I’m here if you need me❤️ love you

Andrea Bonach wrote

So sorry Len….he was one hell of a guy!! Sending love and thoughts to you and the family!

