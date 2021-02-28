March Habscheid Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : March Habscheid has Died .

Sad to hear about this. Pass on condolences to March Habscheid and his family. https://twitter.com/PARaidersHockey/status/1366162171273482240?s=20

The Prince Albert Raiders send their deepest condolences to Head Coach Marc Habscheid and his entire family as they mourn the passing of Marc’s brother Robert. Robert is survived by his wife Marylin, and children Bailey and Nicholas. pic.twitter.com/8HZKmu6xbV — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) February 28, 2021



