Marcos Marcos Death -Dead – Obituary : Coptic Orthodox priest in North America, Father Marcos Marcos has Died .
Saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and the first Coptic Orthodox priest in North America, Father Marcos Marcos. My condolences to his family and the Coptic community. pic.twitter.com/lvdZkLarIe
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 10, 2020
