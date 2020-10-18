Marcus Caldwell Death – Dead : Marcus Caldwell Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Marcus Caldwell has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

Jason Treutelaar wrote

·

Very difficult and sad for my family and I to hear tonight we have lost Marcus Caldwell, a 2018 Horlick graduate and basketball player. This is heartbreaking for Racine and the Horlick family. I know as coaches we aren’t supposed to have favorites but Marcus happened to be just that. Marcus had a great heart, he was outstanding with kids including my own and had a personality that could light up the field house. He made you laugh, smile, yell (sometimes he needed that) and love.

The past few years Marcus stayed close and would practice with us. I always loved when he would text me 10 minutes before tip off to open the back doors of the field house so he could get into the game for free… lol. And yep I always let him in. I’m going to miss those texts and that charisma Marcus brought to our practices years ago and recently.

My heart and prayers go out to his family and his daughter. Marcus you will be missed by so many…

Love ya Marcus!

Coach T, Mrs. T, Reece and Hannah

Walter Hamilton wrote

My condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends ! I am very familiar with his family his mother was a student that I remember at Park High School and lived next door to me for years . Marcus was a very respectable young man and I’m sure a great father ! My heart is hurting so bad now ! Because I worked for 41 years in the school system and have seen way too many young men and women leave way too soon from gun violence ! RIP Marcus ! Mr. Hamilton