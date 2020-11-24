Marcus Carey Death -Dead – Obituaries: Miami-Dade Police Officer Marcus Carey has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Marcus Carey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

“Miami-Dade Police on Twitter: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Marcus Carey, due to natural causes. Officer Carey was with the MDPD for 22 years. He served his community honorably and will be missed. Our prayers are with the Carey family.”

Tributes

Marcus will be sorely missed by the entire @MiamiDadePD family. I offer my deepest condolences to the Carey family and to Marcus’ friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in eternal peace. https://t.co/LiaYOOc9As — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 24, 2020

Kathy Rundle @KathyFndzRundle wrote

Saddened to learn of the passing of @MiamiDadePD Detective Marcus Carey, well-respected member of the Narcotics Bureau, who was very instrumental in our efforts to rid our streets of drug dealers & helped build complicated cases against major narcotics organizations. RIP

Sending my condolences and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of fallen @MiamiDadePD Officer Marcus Carey during this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/TCRIM8C1Ox — Jose “Pepe” Diaz (@CommishDiaz) November 24, 2020