Marcus Carey Death -Dead – Obituaries: Miami-Dade Police Officer Marcus Carey has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 24, 2020
Miami-Dade Police Officer Marcus Carey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

“Miami-Dade Police on Twitter: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Marcus Carey, due to natural causes. Officer Carey was with the MDPD for 22 years. He served his community honorably and will be missed. Our prayers are with the Carey family.”

Tributes 

Kathy Rundle @KathyFndzRundle wrote
Saddened to learn of the passing of @MiamiDadePD Detective Marcus Carey, well-respected member of the Narcotics Bureau, who was very instrumental in our efforts to rid our streets of drug dealers & helped build complicated cases against major narcotics organizations. RIP

