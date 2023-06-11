Marcus Ellison Passes Away in Tragic Accident: Obituary and Cause of Death of Corpus Christi TX Basketball Player

Marcus Ellison Obituary

Marcus Ellison, a beloved basketball player from Corpus Christi, TX, tragically passed away in an accident recently. He was a skilled athlete and a dedicated member of the basketball community.

Marcus was born on July 14, 1993. He attended Corpus Christi High School where he played basketball. He was known for his impressive skills on the court and for his sportsmanship. After graduating from high school, Marcus went on to play college basketball at Texas A&M University.

Marcus had a bright future ahead of him and was expected to have a successful career in basketball. However, his life was cut short due to a tragic accident. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, and many friends. Marcus will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Marcus Ellison. You will always be remembered as a talented basketball player and a kind-hearted person.

