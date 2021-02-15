Marcus Hurn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Marcus Hurn has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Professor Marcus Hurn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Professor Marcus Hurn. He defined the spirit of this law school, principled and pioneering, community-oriented, bold and brilliant. We have set up a Facebook group where you can share stories or write a tribute: https://t.co/J1aXnGs7nL pic.twitter.com/I9Bi1JAvqt — UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law (@UNHLaw) February 15, 2021

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law @UNHLaw We are saddened to announce the passing of Professor Marcus Hurn. He defined the spirit of this law school, principled and pioneering, community-oriented, bold and brilliant. We have set up a Facebook group where you can share stories or write a tribute: https://loom.ly/qo0-yis

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased. Tributes ———————— –