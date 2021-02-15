Marcus Hurn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Marcus Hurn has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Professor Marcus Hurn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to announce the passing of Professor Marcus Hurn. He defined the spirit of this law school, principled and pioneering, community-oriented, bold and brilliant. We have set up a Facebook group where you can share stories or write a tribute: https://t.co/J1aXnGs7nL pic.twitter.com/I9Bi1JAvqt
— UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law (@UNHLaw) February 15, 2021
