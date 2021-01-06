Marcus Wyche Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marcus Wyche has Died .

Marcus Wyche has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just learned of the passing of @mwyche22. I never had the pleasure of meeting Marcus but he was optimistic & fair, a gentleman & a diehard #Ravens fan. Marcus battled cancer valiantly. As I told him, "he played like a Raven." He will be missed. Prayers for his family & friends.😢 pic.twitter.com/FJiLp4Y9hZ — Tony Lombardi (@RSRLombardi) January 6, 2021

