Marcus Young Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marcus Young, longtime custodian at Marshall High School has Died .

By | January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Marcus Young Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marcus Young, longtime custodian at Marshall High School has Died .

Marcus Young, longtime custodian at Marshall High School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ChicagoTeachersUnion @CTULocal1 We are saddened to learn of the loss of our union brother Marcus Young to COVID-19. Mr. Young was a longtime custodian at Marshall High School and @SEIU73 member, and a loving father, grandfather and friend. His family and the Marshall school community are in our hearts today.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.