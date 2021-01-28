Marcus Young Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marcus Young, longtime custodian at Marshall High School has Died .
Marcus Young, longtime custodian at Marshall High School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to learn of the loss of our union brother Marcus Young to COVID-19. Mr. Young was a longtime custodian at Marshall High School and @SEIU73 member, and a loving father, grandfather and friend. His family and the Marshall school community are in our hearts today. pic.twitter.com/3ngD2SO8Lx
— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 28, 2021
