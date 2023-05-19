“Mardi Gras shooting New Orleans”: One Dead and Four Injured in Mardi Gras Parade Shooting in New Orleans

“Mardi Gras shooting New Orleans”: One Dead and Four Injured in Mardi Gras Parade Shooting in New Orleans

Posted on May 19, 2023

1. #MardiGrasShooting
2. #NewOrleansShooting
3. #ParadeTragedy
4. #GunViolenceMustStop
5. #JusticeForVictims

One person was killed and four others injured during a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Three males and two females, including a child, were shot and taken to hospital, where one male victim was pronounced dead. A suspect was taken into custody and two guns were recovered at the scene. The shooting occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade outside the tourist-packed French Quarter, and police are investigating whether anyone else was involved.

News Source : The Black Chronicle

1. Mardi Gras shooting
2. New Orleans parade violence
3. Fatal shooting at Mardi Gras parade
4. Gun violence in New Orleans
5. Mardi Gras safety concerns

Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *