“Mardi Gras shooting New Orleans”: One Dead and Four Injured in Mardi Gras Parade Shooting in New Orleans

One person was killed and four others injured during a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Three males and two females, including a child, were shot and taken to hospital, where one male victim was pronounced dead. A suspect was taken into custody and two guns were recovered at the scene. The shooting occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade outside the tourist-packed French Quarter, and police are investigating whether anyone else was involved.
News Source : The Black Chronicle
