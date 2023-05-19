“Mardi Gras shooting New Orleans”: One Dead and Four Injured in Mardi Gras Parade Shooting in New Orleans

1. #MardiGrasShooting

One person was killed and four others injured during a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Three males and two females, including a child, were shot and taken to hospital, where one male victim was pronounced dead. A suspect was taken into custody and two guns were recovered at the scene. The shooting occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade outside the tourist-packed French Quarter, and police are investigating whether anyone else was involved.

