Honoring the Legacies: Obituaries from Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

The Importance of Obituaries in Remembering Our Loved Ones

Death is a natural part of life, but it is often a difficult and emotional time for those left behind. When a loved one dies, we want to honor their memory, celebrate their life, and say goodbye in a meaningful way. One of the ways we do this is by writing and publishing an obituary.

What is an Obituary?

An obituary is a published notice of someone’s death, usually including a brief biography and information about funeral arrangements. It is a way to inform others of the person’s passing, to share their life story, and to invite others to pay their respects. Obituaries are typically written by family members or close friends, and they are published in local newspapers and online.

Assistance with Writing and Publishing Obituaries

In the Akron, Ohio area, two funeral homes have been instrumental in helping families remember their loved ones through obituaries: Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and the Akron Beacon Journal.

Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home has been serving the Akron area since 1907. They offer a variety of funeral services, including traditional funerals, cremation services, and pre-planning options. One of the ways they assist families is by providing assistance with writing and publishing obituaries.

Their website offers a step-by-step guide to writing an obituary, including tips on what to include and how to structure the information. They also offer a variety of templates and examples to help families get started. This is a valuable resource for families who may be struggling to find the right words to honor their loved ones.

The Akron Beacon Journal is a daily newspaper serving the Akron area. They have been publishing obituaries for over 100 years and have a dedicated team of professionals who handle obituary submissions. They offer a variety of options for publishing obituaries, including print and online versions.

Submitting an obituary to the Akron Beacon Journal is easy and straightforward. Families can submit the information online or through a funeral home. The newspaper offers a variety of pricing options for obituaries, depending on the length and the number of photos included.

Remembering Our Loved Ones

Remembering the lives of our loved ones is an important part of the grieving process. Writing and publishing an obituary is one way to honor their memory and celebrate their life. Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and the Akron Beacon Journal are two valuable resources for families in the Akron area who want to remember their loved ones through obituaries. Their guidance and expertise make it easier for families to share their stories and say goodbye in a meaningful way.

