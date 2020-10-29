Margaret Birch Death -Dead-Obituaries : Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Margaret Birch Death -Dead-Obituaries : Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

” Steve Paikin on Twitter: “Some sad news: Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch, has died at age 99. She was a pioneer in #onpoli, appointed in 1972 to cabinet by Premier @WilliamGDavisPC. She was a strong, elegant, principled, caring force in politics and will be missed by many. ”

