Margaret Birch Death -Dead-Obituaries : Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

” Steve Paikin on Twitter: “Some sad news: Ontario’s first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch, has died at age 99. She was a pioneer in #onpoli, appointed in 1972 to cabinet by Premier @WilliamGDavisPC. She was a strong, elegant, principled, caring force in politics and will be missed by many. ”

Some sad news: Ontario's first ever female cabinet minister, Margaret Birch, has died at age 99. She was a pioneer in #onpoli, appointed in 1972 to cabinet by Premier @WilliamGDavisPC. She was a strong, elegant, principled, caring force in politics and will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/pIkVla9T2S — Steve Paikin (@spaikin) October 29, 2020

Tributes

Margaret Birch was always indebted to @WilliamGDavisPC for making her Ontario's first female cabinet minister. I gave her a signed copy of my bio on Mr. Davis. He wrote: "You have been a great friend & a major contributor to the Province. Many Thanks. Bill." #onpoli pic.twitter.com/miSpjSi67c — Steve Paikin (@spaikin) October 29, 2020