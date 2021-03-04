Margaret Costello Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Margaret Costello has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @AlysColeKing: @C4Dispatches @SaleyhaAhsan Deepest condolences to Margaret Costello’s loved ones. I watched #Dispatches #ConditionCritical desperately rooting for Margaret’s recovery. @SaleyhaAhsan I am in awe of your courage and professionalism whilst making this incredible, compelling and important film

So moving ❤️Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.