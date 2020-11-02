Margaret Lynch Death -Dead : Margaret Lynch has passed away aged 100 years and 7 months.

By | November 2, 2020
0 Comment

Margaret Lynch Death -Dead : Margaret Lynch has passed away aged 100 years and 7 months.

Margaret Lynch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Liveline on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family of the wonderful Margaret Lynch who has sadly passed away aged 100 years and 7 months. Margaret celebrated her birthday on air with @joeliveline in April. Her secret to longevity: “Porridge and a walk” every day. ”

Tributes 


Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.