Margaret McGinnis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Margaret McGinnis has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021

Margaret McGinnis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

WBAY TV-2 19h · Little Chute school psychologist Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she loved doing most, being a mom.

NOTICE.

Tributes

Yvonne Rusk

Thoughts and prayers going out to Molly’s family and friends, students and co-workers .

Judy Otto

This just breaks my heart!

Such a beautiful person gone way too soon!

Prayers for her entire family and those she loved!

Kristen Gershon

So very sad. My prayers are with her family, students, and colleagues.

Julie Abler

My heart is broken for this family. My thoughts and prayers go out to them and all the people affected by this loss.

Susan Nuck Krahn

Molly took such good care of my daughter when she was having a sad & tough time in elementary school.

LisaScott Meyer

What a heartbreaking story. She made such a wonderful and positive impact on so many. Prayers and sympathies to her family.

Tracie Conant

She was a very nice person. I has talked with her a couple times and I was glad she was helping one of my kids. She was a friend to him as well as lending support. She is missed.

Anita Tilton Clarke

Molly would light up a room with her presence. She was such a beautiful person. We worked together in Appleton as well. My heart goes out to her family and children during this sad time.

