Margaret Morrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Margaret Morrison has Died .
Margaret Morrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Margaret Morrison passed away yesterday in Toronto. Margie was a wonderful friend, a great person who was loved by all who knew her, and a fantastic philosopher of science. pic.twitter.com/Z5RHn9cTNo
— Stephan Hartmann (@StephanHartma14) January 10, 2021
