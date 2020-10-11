Margaret Nolan Death – Dead : Margaret Nolan Obituary : Beloved Actress and Artist Passed Away at 76.

Actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

She was the gold painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day’s Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We’re British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/RyUs7fS6P7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

She also appeared in five Spike Milligan Q series, Steptoe & Son, The Likely Lads, Morecambe & Wise and The Sweeney. She became deeply involved in political theatre and more recently created visual art; deconstructed her own glamour modelling in a series of photomontages. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/T0Q9qn8LIl — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/6NpGYcHIgJ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

Tributes

RIP Margaret Nolan. I once asked her about filming these commercials with Groucho Marx. She fondly recalled that at one point director Richard Lester asked Groucho to “move left”; Groucho retorted “You mean politically?”. Lester would then cast her in A Hard Day’s Night. pic.twitter.com/FnrdGxkHsC — Jonathan Sloman (!) (@SquidyUK) October 11, 2020

Another legend of the James Bond film series has left us. Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76. Noted for her iconic appearance in Goldfinger in 1964. She will be long remembered. #Bond #JamesBond #MargaretNolan pic.twitter.com/RO9HnMmPlr — THUNDERBALLS.ORG (@Thunderballs007) October 11, 2020



edgarwright wrote

NB. She’s also the lone bright and funny spot in the very strange rock comedy ‘Toomorrow’. I told her earlier in the year that I had tracked down a copy and she was very bemused that I had bothered to watch it.

Dave Smith™ wrote

I remember her most fondly from the Carry On’s! She was one of the very few still remaining from the team. You’re lucky to have worked with her. What stories she must have told

edgarwright wrote

I was lucky enough to take her out to a long lunch this year for the express purpose of hearing most of those stories.