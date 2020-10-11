Margaret Nolan Death – Dead : Margaret Nolan Obituary : Beloved Actress and Artist Passed Away at 76.

Actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Tributes 


edgarwright wrote 
NB. She’s also the lone bright and funny spot in the very strange rock comedy ‘Toomorrow’. I told her earlier in the year that I had tracked down a copy and she was very bemused that I had bothered to watch it.

Dave Smith™ wrote 
I remember her most fondly from the Carry On’s! She was one of the very few still remaining from the team. You’re lucky to have worked with her. What stories she must have told

edgarwright wrote 
I was lucky enough to take her out to a long lunch this year for the express purpose of hearing most of those stories.

