Margaret Peterson killed by garbage truck : Garbage Truck Fatally Hits Margaret Peterson in Stillwater

Remembering Margaret Peterson: The Woman behind the Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Margaret Peterson was a beloved resident of Stillwater, known for her famous chocolate chip cookies that she baked at least three times a week. She would always double or triple the recipe, making a minimum of 10 batches a week, each with two bags of chocolate chips and extra sugar. Her grandson, Josh Pritchett, said that her cookies were so addicting that people were constantly itching for more.

Despite being diagnosed with celiac disease 10 years ago, Peterson continued to bake and give away her cookies to make people happy. She would often make extra cookies for garbagemen, postal carriers, and newspaper delivery people, waiting outside at 4 or 5 a.m. with a bag of cookies to give away.

Tragically, Peterson was fatally struck by a garbage truck on April 25, 2023, on her way to deliver cookies to the driver of another Waste Management garbage truck. She always made sure to give cookies to the garbagemen and other workers, and her kindness and generosity will be deeply missed.

Margaret Peterson, formerly known as Margaret Hintz, was born and raised in Stillwater. She came from extreme poverty and was known for being extremely frugal all her life. She started working when she was 10 years old and never stopped, doing odd jobs like babysitting, cleaning bathrooms, and baking cookies. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1959 and worked as a secretary for Northern States Power in Stillwater.

During the record flood that hit downtown Stillwater in April 1965, Peterson volunteered as a sandbagger, working tirelessly to help her community. She was featured in an NSP advertisement that ran in the Pioneer Press on April 24, 1965, described as “Sandbagging NSP Secretary, Margaret Hintz.”

Peterson met Gary Peterson in 1960, and they married in 1966. They had a daughter, Jennifer, in 1967, but later divorced. Peterson worked as a foreman at Clark’s Store in St. Paul and as a clerk for 20 years at the Washington County Auditor’s Office. After retiring in 1980, she worked as a baby sitter, house sitter, and pet sitter.

Peterson’s life was a true testament to her faith, which she had since she was a young child. Her Bible remains on her bedside table open to her favorite verse, Psalms 23. Peterson was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Stillwater since 2006, and her faith was a source of strength for her throughout her life.

Peterson was known for her kindness, generosity, and love for her community. She was always ready to help others, whether they asked for it or not. Her famous chocolate chip cookies brought joy to many, and her legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Peterson’s life will be held on May 31 at the Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater. Her grandson, Josh Pritchett, set up an online fundraiser to help defray funeral expenses, which has already raised over $8,000 toward a $10,000 goal. Peterson was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer, but is survived by her only grandson and a sister, Lucille Staberg. Margaret Peterson will always be remembered as a beacon of joy and generosity to all who knew her.

News Source : Mary Divine

Source Link :Margaret Peterson, Stillwater, killed by garbage truck/