Margaret Singleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Margaret Singleton has Died .

Margaret Singleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Margaret Singleton, who was deeply committed to her 20-year career and work with the DC Chamber of Commerce. We encourage you to leave a memory in honor of Margaret. https://t.co/gnJwpPPMG4 pic.twitter.com/cAQjKkFm5g — DC Chamber (@dcchamber) January 27, 2021

