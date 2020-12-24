Margaret Tebbit Death -Dead – Obituary : Margaret Tebbit has Died .

Margaret Tebbit Death -Dead – Obituary : Margaret Tebbit has Died .

Margaret Tebbit has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Conservative History @ConHistGrp A moving obituary for Margaret Tebbit, paralysed from the neck down by the IRA bombing in Brighton, but who focused on her luck at being alive. Condolences to her devoted husband Norman.

