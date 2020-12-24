Margaret Tebbit Death -Dead – Obituary : Margaret Tebbit has Died .
Margaret Tebbit has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
A moving obituary for Margaret Tebbit, paralysed from the neck down by the IRA bombing in Brighton, but who focused on her luck at being alive. Condolences to her devoted husband Norman. https://t.co/5DHRRx7tDF
— Conservative History (@ConHistGrp) December 24, 2020
Conservative History @ConHistGrp A moving obituary for Margaret Tebbit, paralysed from the neck down by the IRA bombing in Brighton, but who focused on her luck at being alive. Condolences to her devoted husband Norman.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.