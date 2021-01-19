Margaret Weston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : SHS alumna, Dame Margaret Weston has Died .

Margaret Weston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : SHS alumna, Dame Margaret Weston has Died .

SHS alumna, Dame Margaret Weston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Stroud High School @StroudHigh We were sad to hear of the passing of SHS alumna, Dame Margaret Weston. In 2016, Ms Fox presented Dame Margaret with a 90th birthday cake at the SHS ‘Old Girls’ Tea. Our thoughts are with her family.

