Margarita Satini Death : Gov. Gary Herbert Mourn Margarita Satini , who Died from Coronavirus.

Margarita Satini has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Gov. Gary Herbert on Twitter: “Our prayers are with all who mourn the loss of Margarita Satini tonight. ”

Our prayers are with all who mourn the loss of Margarita Satini tonight. pic.twitter.com/KMZ2dVA7Dd — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 28, 2020

Tributes

We are heartbroken about the loss of our fellow PWU member, Margarita Satini. Please consider donating to support Margarita’s family here: https://t.co/LYLvZ7PzSQ https://t.co/aFSa1i4Ls0 — Progressive Workers Union (@PWUnion1) October 28, 2020

Sierra Club Utah wrote

With absolute devastation, we inform you that our community &

@SierraClub

family lost an indomitable spirit. Margarita Satini gave her life to serve the community. Her fight is our fight. We will keep her fire in our bellies & honor her with our actions and love.

I am saddened by the loss of an extraordinary community member and leader, Ms. Margarita Satini. Margarita was an exemplary leader and advocate for the Pacific Islander community and other minoritized communities in UT. She is a hero. #RestInPower✊🏾.https://t.co/eMa0PW66nB — Alonso (@areynarivarola) October 28, 2020

Mike Oakenshield wrote “Margarita Satini worked “tirelessly” in recent months to ensure Utah’s Pacific Islander community had access to COVID-19 testing and resources, her family said. On Tuesday, Satini, who was 50, died of complications from the coronavirus.”