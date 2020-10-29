Marge Champion Death -Dead-Obituaries : Marge Champion has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Marge Champion has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.
“FierceWarriorNStilettos on Twitter: “In memory of Marge Champion, who has passed away at the age of 101, please enjoy the lovely dream ballet from Everything I Have is Yours (1952).”
In memory of Marge Champion, who has passed away at the age of 101, please enjoy the lovely dream ballet from Everything I Have is Yours (1952).#WorldBalletDay2020
— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) October 29, 2020
Tributes
Incidentally, I think THE WEIGHT starring myself and Gower + Marge Champion would have been a fascinating musical noir.
Maybe Lizbeth Scott breaks my heart and they have to convince me to stay with the musical revue?
— Troy Peterson (@TroyMP94) October 29, 2020
