Mari Lisa Death -Dead : Gifted Translator Mari Lisa has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes

Annes Glynn @Yr_Hen_Goes wrote

Mae tir llên Cymru’n teimlo’n ansad iawn dan draed heno. Colli Jan Morris ddoe, a heddiw y newydd brawychus am farw annhymig Mari Lisa fwyn. Diolch am y geiriau disglair y buon nhw mor hael â’u rhannu efo ni ac a fydd yn para.

Translated from Welsh by

Welsh literature is feeling very unstable tonight. Jan Morris passed away yesterday, and today the shocking news of Mary Lisa’s untimely death. Thank you for the glowing words that they so generously shared with us and will last.

Ysgol Farddol @YsgolFarddol wrote

Hofem estyn ein cydymdeimlad dyfnaf i deulu a ffrindiau Mari Lisa. Ni allwn ond dychmygu pa mor anodd yw’r adeg hon i’w gŵr, Huw a’i merch, Beca.

Roedd Mari’n aelod allweddol o’r Ysgol Farddol a bydd yna hiraeth mawr ar ei hôl. Cwsg mewn hedd.

Translated from Welsh

We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mari Lisa. We can only imagine how difficult this time is for her husband, Huw and her daughter, Rebecca.

Mari was a key member of the Bardic School and will be sadly missed. Sleep in peace.