Maria Belen Polanco (victim) : Young couple killed in Exposition Park hit-and-run

Young Couple Killed in Exposition Park Hit-and-Run: Kevin Castillo and Maria Belen Polanco Identified as Victims

The article reports on a tragic hit-and-run incident in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, that claimed the lives of a young couple, Kevin Castillo and Maria Belen Polanco. The victims were hit by a Jeep, allegedly driven by Elmer Santos, who fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police. The article also features a growing memorial in honor of the victims and a GoFundMe page set up by Polanco’s family to help with the funeral expenses. Additionally, the article mentions the possibility that the suspect was involved in a street takeover prior to the accident. The article concludes with a copyright notice from KABC Television, LLC.

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

