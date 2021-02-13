Maria Guarnaschelli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maria Guarnaschelli has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Maria Guarnaschelli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Maria Guarnaschelli, a formidable book editor who helped transform American cooking from a domestic chore to a cultural touchstone, has died at 79 https://t.co/fnfNRHXBXy
— New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) February 13, 2021
New York Times Books @nytimesbooks Maria Guarnaschelli, a formidable book editor who helped transform American cooking from a domestic chore to a cultural touchstone, has died at 79
