Maria Guarnaschelli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maria Guarnaschelli has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Maria Guarnaschelli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Maria Guarnaschelli, my amazing editor on The Language of Food, has passed away. I hear Maria's fierce loving voice in my head as I write, reordering and tightening and polishing the narrative arc. Lunch with Maria in Midtown was like being in a movie. https://t.co/6nsaFXfBVm
— Dan Jurafsky (@jurafsky) February 9, 2021
Dan Jurafsky @jurafsky Maria Guarnaschelli, my amazing editor on The Language of Food, has passed away. I hear Maria’s fierce loving voice in my head as I write, reordering and tightening and polishing the narrative arc. Lunch with Maria in Midtown was like being in a movie. http://tinyurl.com/lzwu7eaw
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.