Maria Guarnaschelli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maria Guarnaschelli has Died.

Maria Guarnaschelli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Maria Guarnaschelli, my amazing editor on The Language of Food, has passed away. I hear Maria's fierce loving voice in my head as I write, reordering and tightening and polishing the narrative arc. Lunch with Maria in Midtown was like being in a movie. https://t.co/6nsaFXfBVm

