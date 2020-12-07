Maria Lopez Death -Dead – Obituary : Maria Lopez, the wife of Guadalupe Lopez — a Chicago 911 dispatcher who died from COVID-19 has Died .
Maria Lopez, the wife of Guadalupe Lopez — a Chicago 911 dispatcher who died from COVID-19 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Maria Lopez, the wife of Guadalupe Lopez — a Chicago 911 dispatcher who died from COVID-19 last month — has also lost her battle with the virus. https://t.co/VY21MN1n9c
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) December 6, 2020
ABC 7 Chicago @ABC7Chicago Maria Lopez, the wife of Guadalupe Lopez — a Chicago 911 dispatcher who died from COVID-19 last month — has also lost her battle with the virus.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.