Maria Middleton Death – Dead : Maria Middleton Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the tragic loss of Maria Middleton ’21. Please pray for the Middleton family and the entire Villa community. *May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen. #AlwaysVilla pic.twitter.com/GORB8IWJ3b
— Villa Joseph Marie (@VJMHS) October 8, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
This just came in. If you live in the Doylestown area, please attend.
Dear Friends of the Academy,
Please gather tomorrow to pray for Maria Middleton, at Doylestown Hospital.We will meet under the flag pole by the main entrance, which is outside Maria’s window.What: Rosary for MariaWhen: Wednesday 3:00pmWhere: Doylestown Hospital, at the flagpole near the main entrance.Brian and Susan are sustained mentally, physically and spiritually by our prayers. Please continue to uphold them and plead their cause before the Throne of Heaven.God bless,Tami KoerberHead of School
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.